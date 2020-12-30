Global  
 

Motorsport: Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton knighted as part of New Year's honours

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Motorsport: Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton knighted as part of New Year's honoursLewis Hamilton is now a "Sir" as well as a seven-time Formula One champion.Hamilton received a knighthood Wednesday as part of Queen Elizabeth II's New Year's honours list, which also recognised British performers, politicians,...
News video: Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood

Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood 00:50

 Lewis Hamilton has been knighted in the New Year Honours list. The Formula Onedriver won a record-equalling seventh world championship this year. The 35-year-old was awarded an MBE after he won his first world championship in2008.

