Motorsport: Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton knighted as part of New Year's honours
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Lewis Hamilton is now a "Sir" as well as a seven-time Formula One champion.Hamilton received a knighthood Wednesday as part of Queen Elizabeth II's New Year's honours list, which also recognised British performers, politicians,...
