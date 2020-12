You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Liverpool won't force Salah to stay, says Klopp



Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp sees no reason why Mohamed Salah would want to leave the Premier League champions but says he would not keep the Egyptian forward at the club against his will. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:06 Published 5 days ago Salah is happy at Liverpool, says Klopp



Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp dismisses rumours that star striker Mohamed Salah wants to leave the club. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:55 Published 5 days ago Klopp flattered to win FIFA's manager of the year award



RESENDING WITH SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH LIVERPOOL MANAGER JUERGEN KLOPP / FILE FOOTAGE OF LIVERPOOL TRAINING LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (DECEMBER 8, 2020) (UEFA - NO RESALES. NO COMMERCIAL Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:37 Published 2 weeks ago