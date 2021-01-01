Jurgen Klopp is encouraged by videos of Virgil van Dijk training in the gym but warned the commanding Liverpool centre-back still has a long road to recovery ahead of him. Netherlands international Van Dijk suffered a serious knee injury during the 2-2 draw against Everton in October’s Merseyside derby, as a result of a robust […]Full Article
Klopp encouraged by Van Dijk training videos but warns recovery still has some way to go
