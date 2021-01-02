Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to battle to a narrow 2-1 win against West Brom at The Hawthorns on Saturday night. The Gunners appear to have turned a corner under Mikel Arteta over the past week to breathe new life into their Premier League campaign. Arsenal ended a miserable winless run with a 3-1 victory […]Full Article
Michael Owen states his prediction for West Brom v Arsenal
