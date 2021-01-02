Kyle Jamieson has put an early marker down for ball of the year and bowled New Zealand into a dominant position on the first day of the second test against Pakistan.New Zealand won the toss and inserted Pakistan on a wicket that...Full Article
Cricket: Kyle Jamieson puts NZ on top after brutal ball of the summer
New Zealand Herald 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
New Zealand close in on win over Windies in second Test
New Zealand was in touching distance of an innings win and series sweep over the West Indies on Sunday when bad light stopped play..
Mid-Day
Lockie Ferguson bags fifer in NZ's five-wkt win over Windies
Paceman Lockie Ferguson unleashed a devastating five-wicket barrage as New Zealand downed the West Indies in a roller coaster..
Mid-Day