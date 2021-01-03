Sourav Ganguly suffers cardiac arrest after workout

In little more than two months, two former India cricket captains—Kapil Dev and Sourav Ganguly—have suffered heart-related ailments, each sending India's sporting sphere into a tizzy.
Delhi-based Kapil underwent angioplasty in October while Ganguly had similar treatment on Saturday after he complained of uneasiness at the...
In little more than two months, two former India cricket captains—Kapil Dev and Sourav Ganguly—have suffered heart-related ailments, each sending India's sporting sphere into a tizzy.