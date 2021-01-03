Tony Cascarino believes that the Premier League title race will come down to a shootout between Liverpool FC, Manchester United and Manchester City this season. Liverpool FC are aiming to defend their top-flight crown this season after having won the Premier League title in style last term under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds are currently leading […]Full Article
Tony Cascarino rates Man United and Liverpool FC’s title hopes
The Sport Review 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Manchester United have ‘got fitter’ to become Liverpool’s challengers alongside Man City, leaving Chelsea and Tottenham behind
Manchester United and Manchester City are the only two clubs who can challenge Liverpool for the Premier League title, Tony..
talkSPORT