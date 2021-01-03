Lampard pleads for patience after Man City defeat leaves Chelsea boss under pressure

Lampard pleads for patience after Man City defeat leaves Chelsea boss under pressure

SoccerNews.com

Published

Frank Lampard accepts Chelsea were taught “serious lessons” by Manchester City on Sunday but insists people must be patient as he tries to build a stronger team. Pep Guardiola’s side ran out 3-1 winners at Stamford Bridge, with Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne all scoring in the first half for a side […]

Full Article