Frank Lampard accepts Chelsea were taught “serious lessons” by Manchester City on Sunday but insists people must be patient as he tries to build a stronger team. Pep Guardiola’s side ran out 3-1 winners at Stamford Bridge, with Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne all scoring in the first half for a side […]Full Article
Lampard pleads for patience after Man City defeat leaves Chelsea boss under pressure
