Ilkay Gundogan has insisted that he has not been surprised to see the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz struggle to adapt to the rigours of the Premier League at Chelsea FC. The Germany internationals both signed for Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window and they have been aiming to adapt to life […]Full Article
Ilkay Gundogan: What I think of these two Chelsea FC summer signings
EPL: I almost forgot to claim match ball, says Chelsea's hat-trick hero Pulisic
*London:* Christian Pulisic hit the first hat-trick of his career as Chelsea crushed Burnley 4-2 on Saturday while Manchester City..
Mid-Day