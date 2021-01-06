The latest Leicester City headlines as Admiral Muskwe joins Wycombe, Matty James gets set for a second loan move, Brendan Rodgers gives an injury update, and Andy King heads to Belgium.Full Article
Loans for City duo while Ricardo back from injury 'very soon'
