Andy Cole questions Manchester United transfer interest in Jack Grealish as Rio Ferdinand urges Red Devils to sign Aston Villa captain in £100m deal
Published
Jack Grealish would struggle to get into the current Manchester United team, claims former Red Devil Andy Cole. The Aston Villa captain has been linked with a £100million move to Old Trafford having scored five goals and registered seven assists in 15 Premier League games this season. Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged his […]Full Article