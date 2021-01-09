Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Aston Villa's youngsters for their showing in the FA Cup third round clash on Friday after Dean Smith's first-team were ruled out.Full Article
Jurgen Klopp sends message to brave Aston Villa youngsters
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Aston Villa kids give Liverpool scare before Klopp's stars eventually show class
Daily Star
Aston Villa 1 Liverpool 4: Goalscorer Louie Barry was among the young heroes at Villa Park but Jurgen Klopp's big-name players..
Jurgen Klopp slammed for 'laughable' Liverpool team vs Aston Villa
Walsall Advertiser