An FA Cup third-round fairytale did not take long to come this weekend as National League North side Chorley FC beat Derby County 2-0 in the absence of Wayne Rooney and their first-team playersFull Article
Chorley dump Covid-stricken Derby County out of FA Cup in huge third-round upset
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Non-league Chorley upset Covid-hit Derby in FA Cup
BBC News
Non-league Chorley beat a decimated Derby County to reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time in their history.
-
Chorley 2-0 Derby: Non-league side beat makeshift Rams in FA Cup
BBC News
-
Non-league Chorley upset Covid-depleted Derby in FA Cup
BBC News
-
Chorley dump Derby youngsters out of FA Cup in third round fairytale as non-league fans watch via cherry picker
talkSPORT
-
FA Cup: Connor Hall's goal puts sixth-tier Chorley ahead against Derby
BBC News
You might like
More coverage
Steve Bruce says Chorley vs Derby decision 'devalues' FA Cup
Derby Telegraph
Derby are set to name a team of players made up from their under 23 and under 18 squads in the third-round clash due to an outbreak..
-
Derby County team news: This is the 11 to face Chorley in FA Cup clash
Derby Telegraph
-
What coaches will tell young Derby County team ahead of FA Cup test
Derby Telegraph
-
Derby County confirm further positive Covid tests as FA Cup clash goes ahead
Derby Telegraph
-
Look away now - Derby County fans will not like this FA Cup prediction
Derby Telegraph