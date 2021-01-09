Mike Evans injury: Buccaneers WR will play in NFC Wild Card game vs. Washington
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will be active for Saturday's NFC Wild Card game against Washington, coach Bruce Arians said.
Evans' status has been in question all week
The Washington Football Team has won the NFC East and is heading to the playoffs where they will host a wild card game against Tom..