Manchester United labelled ‘ordinary’ without Marcus Rashford or Bruno Fernandes by Liverpool icon – ‘They would be fifth or sixth’
Published
Manchester United ‘would be fifth or sixth’ in the Premier League standings without Bruno Fernandes or Marcus Rashford, according to Liverpool legend John Aldridge. The Red Devils duo have indisputably been United’s best players this season, having conjured up a remarkable 29 top-flight goal involvements this term. United have the chance to go top of the […]Full Article