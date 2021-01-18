Marcus Rashford ‘never turned up’ and Bruno Fernandes ‘didn’t play well’ vs Liverpool says Roy Keane, but Manchester United legend praises ‘brilliant’ Luke Shaw
Published
Roy Keane has accused Marcus Rashford of ‘never turning up’ in Manchester United’s goalless draw with Liverpool… while he also criticised Bruno Fernandes. The England forward failed to trouble the Reds’ makeshift defence as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deployed him as a No.9 at Anfield. Rashford, who is on a five-match scoreless run, was flagged offside […]Full Article