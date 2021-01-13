Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho rues ‘bad result’ against Fulham and left frustrated by ‘individual mistakes’ and ‘impossible saves’
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has revealed his frustration at more individual mistakes after his side's 1-1 draw with Fulham in the Premier League. Spurs led at half-time thanks to a stunning Harry Kane goal but a nodded leveller from Ivan Cavaleiro saw the points shared and Mourinho mardy. Supporters are similarly annoyed having seen […]