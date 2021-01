Marc-Andre ter Stegen was delighted his man-of-the-match display helped Barcelona progress to the final of the Supercopa de Espana. Ronald Koeman’s side won 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw with La Real in the first semi-final in Cordoba. Mikel Oyarzabal’s penalty cancelled out Frenkie de Jong’s header in normal time and there was little […]