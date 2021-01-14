Masters snooker 2021: Results, schedule and how to follow live TV coverage on the BBC
Published
Follow the 2021 Masters live on BBC TV - check out the full coverage details, daily match schedule and results.Full Article
Published
Follow the 2021 Masters live on BBC TV - check out the full coverage details, daily match schedule and results.Full Article
*A short video of the Covid-19 Rapid Test & V Health Passport being administered to Mike Tindall MBE, Mark Cueto MBE and Tom Curry..
Follow the 2020 Masters live on BBC TV - check out the full BBC coverage details, daily schedule and results.