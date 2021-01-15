College basketball misery index: Blue-bloods Duke, Kansas and Michigan State stumble
Published
Duke has weak defense and subpar chemistry. Michigan State blows big lead in loss to Purdue. Kansas falling behind Baylor and Texas.
Published
Duke has weak defense and subpar chemistry. Michigan State blows big lead in loss to Purdue. Kansas falling behind Baylor and Texas.
Traditional college basketball powers North Carolina, Kentucky and Michigan State all have issues to resolve as the calendar turns..
1-27-19 Black dress anchoring