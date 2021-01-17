Green Bay Packers beat Los Angeles Rams to move into NFC Championship game
Published
The Green Bay Packers move into the NFC Championship game for the second successive season as they beat the Los Angeles Rams 32-18.Full Article
Published
The Green Bay Packers move into the NFC Championship game for the second successive season as they beat the Los Angeles Rams 32-18.Full Article
Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdowns and the Green Bay Packers rushed for 188 yards in their 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
· Locast offers local FOX TV which airs Green Bay/LA playoff game at 3:35 pm CST Saturday
· Nonprofit is only..
Rams QB John Wolford has been ruled out for Saturday's NFC divisional playoff game, and Jared Goff will start against the Green Bay..