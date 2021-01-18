Todd Fuhrman: Chiefs won’t beat Bills for AFC Title without Patrick Mahomes | FOX BET LIVE

The Kansas City Chiefs fought their way into the AFC championship game after losing their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to an injury early in the 3rd quarter of third quarter of the Division Round against the Cleveland Browns. WIth Mahomes questionable to play, Todd Fuhrman thinks the Chiefs won't be as fortunate with Chad Henne going up against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Hear why he thinks the Chiefs will be hard pressed to win the AFC Championship without Patrick Mahomes.