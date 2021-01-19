Newcastle United: Does 'Steve Bruce's way' offer Magpies hope for future?
Published
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has declared he will do things "my way" from now on - but are there signs it is the right way?Full Article
Published
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has declared he will do things "my way" from now on - but are there signs it is the right way?Full Article
081020 5-630
Newcastle want Matty Longstaff to commit his long-term future to the club but Steve Bruce knows the Magpies may lose the midfielder..