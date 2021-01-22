Mick McCarthy makes swift return to management as ex-Republic of Ireland boss is named Neil Harris’ successor at Cardiff
Cardiff have appointed former Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy as their new manager following the sacking of Neil Harris. Harris was shown the door on Thursday following a run of six straight Championship defeats, with the Bluebirds moving quickly to secure McCarthy's signature. Cardiff received several applications for the manager's post following Harris' exit, […]