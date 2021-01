Karim Benzema has urged Eden Hazard to “make another story” at Real Madrid, after the Belgium star impressed against Deportivo Alaves on Saturday. Hazard scored himself and also set up the first of two Benzema goals as Madrid eased to a 4-1 win over LaLiga strugglers Alaves, relieving some of the pressure on Zinedine Zidane, who was absent from the touchline after testing positive for […]