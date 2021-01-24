Dana White shares Khabib's instant response to Conor McGregor's loss vs Poirier

Dana White shares Khabib's instant response to Conor McGregor's loss vs Poirier

Daily Star

Published

UFC bigwig Dana White has shared Khabib Nurmagomedov's instant reaction to watching his nemesis Conor McGregor lose to Dustin Poirier on Fight Island early this morning

Full Article