News24.com | Solskjaer: Van de Beek not happy
Published
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that the lack of consistent first-team action is starting to get to Donny van de Beek.Full Article
Published
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that the lack of consistent first-team action is starting to get to Donny van de Beek.Full Article
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he can fully relate to Donny van de Beek’s unhappiness after being used..