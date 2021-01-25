Bruno Fernandes ‘answered questions’ with winner against Liverpool says Ally McCoist, after Manchester United talisman was accused of ‘going missing in big games’
Bruno Fernandes proved he is a big-game player and ‘answered questions’ from the doubters with his fine winning goal against Liverpool, insists Ally McCoist. The Portugal midfielder has been hailed for almost single-handedly turning the Red Devils into a team to be feared again, following his exceptional first year at Old Trafford. Fernandes boasts an […]Full Article