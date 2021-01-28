Jose Mourinho reveals Harry Kane injury fear and admits he made a mistake but insists Tottenham performed well in defeat to Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wasn’t in the greatest of moods after his side’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool but gave a refreshingly honest interview to talkSPORT. Individual errors had left him fuming but he also acknowledged his own shortcomings during the game, as he commended his side’s overall performance in the Premier League defeat. Spurs’ […]Full Article