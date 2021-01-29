Kane injury gives Spurs boss Mourinho a major headache

Jose Mourinho faces a major challenge to keep Tottenham's season on track after a fresh injury to talismanic striker Harry Kane and reported tension in the camp. Thursday's 3-1 home loss to champions Liverpool could be a turning point for both clubs in the title race. Spurs, who topped the table in December, are now eight points adrift of leaders Manchester City while Liverpool are four points off the top after their first win in six league matches. Tottenham's title hopes are ebbing away but...