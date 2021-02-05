Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney: Hollywood stars' Wrexham takeover approved
Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s takeover of National League club Wrexham is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority.Full Article
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have officially completed their takeover of Wrexham.The pair have taken 100% control of the..
Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are now the official owners of Wrexham Football Club