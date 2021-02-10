Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Wrexham takeover ‘like a dream, a pinch-me moment, it’s surreal’ – Supporters’ Trust hails new Hollywood owners
The Wrexham Supporters' Trust has told talkSPORT how the Welsh club are in 'pinch-me territory' and feel like they're 'living a dream' after Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney completed their takeover. Deadpool star Reynolds and fellow actor and friend McElhenney are now officially chairmen of Wrexham, having taken 100 per cent control of the formerly