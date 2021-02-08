Patrick Mahomes struggled against the Tampa Bay defense completing only 26 passes on 49 attempts and throwing 2 picks in the 31-to-9 loss. Mahomes did pass for 270 yards but failed to find the endzone all game. Hear how Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe grades Mahomes' performance in Super Bowl LV loss.Full Article
Shannon Sharpe grades Patrick Mahomes' performance in Super Bowl LV loss | UNDISPUTED
