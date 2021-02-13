EFL hit with multiple match postponements as Leicester vs Liverpool in Premier League kicks off with frozen goal nets at King Power Stadium
Published
The Arctic conditions in the United Kingdom over the past week have wreaked havoc on this weekend’s football. In fact, more than HALF of Saturday’s EFL fixtures have been postponed because of frozen pitches caused by the recent sub-zero temperatures. Two Championship matches are off, along with six League One games and ten League Two […]Full Article