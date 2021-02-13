Central Coast Mariners 2Wellington Phoenix 0 The Wellington Phoenix's stuttering start to the A-League season has continued, losing 2-0 to the Central Coast Mariners in Wollongong, a fourth defeat in six matches to begin their...Full Article
Football: Wellington Phoenix slump to A-League defeat to Central Coast Mariners
