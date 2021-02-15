Mikaela Shiffrin wins combined gold for 6th world title
Mikaela Shiffrin set an American record with six world titles after winning gold in the combined race FIS Alpine Ski World Championships on Monday.Full Article
Mikaela Shiffrin won the women's combined to set an American record with her sixth world championship title.