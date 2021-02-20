Rebooted: Liensberger ends Shiffrin’s gold streak in slalom

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin had her winning streak in slalom at world championships ended by Katharina Liensberger on Saturday as the title returned to Austria after 10 years. Shiffrin had to settle for bronze after earning slalom gold at a record four straight worlds since Marlies Raich — competing under her maiden name Schild — won it in 2011. This time, Shiffrin finished 1.98 seconds behind Liensberger, who posted the fastest times in both runs. Petra Vlhova, the overall and slalom World Cup leader from Slovakia, was one second behind the Austrian for silver. After her triumph in Tuesday’s parallel event, Liensberger became a double world champion but has yet to win...