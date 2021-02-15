Thomas Tuchel has explained his surprise decision to start Kepa Arrizabalaga for Chelsea's Premier League clash with Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge this eveningFull Article
Tuchel explains Kepa decision for Chelsea vs Newcastle United clash
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tuchel's reasons for dropping Mendy for Kepa in Chelsea's EPL starting XI
Daily Star
Kepa was a surprise starter for Chelsea in the Premier League clash against Newcastle and but Tuchel has explained his reasons for..