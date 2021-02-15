Detroit Pistons, Blake Griffin looking to part ways through buyout or trade
Six-time All-Star forward Blake Griffin will be out of the Detroit's lineup until a resolution on his future is reached, Pistons GM Troy Weaver said.
Blake Griffin will be out of Detroit's lineup while the Pistons continue to pursue trade scenarios involving the six-time All-Star..