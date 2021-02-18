Bruno Fernandes adds to astonishing Manchester United stats but ‘most important player’ claim made about Marcus Rashford during Europa League masterclass
Published
Manchester United are very much in charge of their Europa League last-32 against Real Sociedad after pulling off a 4-0 ‘statement victory’ in Turin. Talisman Bruno Fernandes put them in front in the first half as he took advantage of a mix-up between the Real Sociedad defenders and goalkeeper Alex Remiro before passing the ball […]Full Article