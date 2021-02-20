Osaka wins Aussie Open for fourth Grand Slam title
Naomi Osaka won her fourth Grand Slam title Sunday by pulling away to beat American Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 in the Australian Open final.Full Article
Naomi Osaka gave Jennifer Brady a lesson in Grand Slam tennis as she cruised to a 6-4, 6-3 win to claim her second Australian Open..
Osaka overcame a nervy start for both players, who hit more errors than usual and struggled with their ball toss on a blustery Rod..