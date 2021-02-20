Carlo Ancelotti hailed for ‘tactical victory’ over Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp as Everton claim first win at Anfield for first time since 1999

talkSPORT

Published

Carlo Ancelotti was hailed for a ‘tactical victory’ over Jurgen Klopp as Everton claimed a monumental 2-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield. An early Richarlison goal and Gylfi Sigurdsson’s second-half penalty ended a wretched run for the Toffees at Liverpool’s home, winning at Anfield for the first time since September 1999. The result also brings […]

