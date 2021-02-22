Florida State joins top 10, Gonzaga still No. 1 in Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll

A big week on the court saw Florida State jump into the top 10 in the Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll. Gonzaga stayed at No. 1.

