Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has a number of injury concerns for tonight’s clash against Southampton before his side take on Aston Villa at the weekend.Full Article
Six Leeds United players could miss Aston Villa fixture
Walsall Advertiser0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Dublin sends instructions to Villa players after Grealish injury
Jack Grealish missed Aston Villa's defeat to Leicester City with a leg injury and the captain is a doubt to face Leeds United on..
Walsall Advertiser