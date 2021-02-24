Bayern Munich record-breaker Jamal Musiala snubs England to represent Germany at senior international level and explains decision
Jamal Musiala has pledged his international future to Germany instead of England in the wake of his record-breaking evening with Bayern Munich. At the age of 17 years and 363 days, Musiala became the youngest English goalscorer in Champions League history and Bayern’s youngest goalscorer in the competition in the 4-1 thrashing of Lazio on Tuesday night. […]Full Article