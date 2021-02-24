Sir Rod Stewart EXCLUSIVE: Famous Celtic fan jokes about phoning Pep Guardiola to replace Neil Lennon… but says Steve Clarke will do ‘wonderfully well’ as Hoops manager
Published
Sir Rod Stewart joked he plans to phone Man City manager Pep Guardiola about taking charge of his beloved Celtic as he joined talkSPORT to react to Neil Lennon’s resignation. Lennon walked away from Parkhead on Wednesday morning, leaving the Hoops with them 18 points behind Old Firm rivals Rangers amid a season that has […]Full Article