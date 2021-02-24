2032 Olympic Games: Brisbane preferred bidder, IOC announces
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces that Brisbane is the preferred bidder to host the 2032 Olympic Games.Full Article
Australia has become the strong favourite to host the 2032 Olympics after the International Olympic Committee gave it the status of..
