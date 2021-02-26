Liverpool making top four would be a surprise, says Redknapp
Published
Liverpool securing a top-four finish in the Premier League would now be a surprise given their dramatic dip this season, according to former Reds midfielder Jamie Redknapp. Injury issues have badly hampered Liverpool’s title defence, with captain Jordan Henderson the latest to go down. The England international is expected to be out until April after undergoing surgery on the groin injury sustained in the derby defeat to […]Full Article