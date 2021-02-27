Royal Rumble Champion Bianca Belair made her decision on Friday Night SmackDown about who will be the WrestleMania Main Event with her. Belair chose the WWE Women’s Champion Sasha Banks to join her on the Grandest Stage of Them All, vowing to prove the name ‘EST of WWE’.Full Article
Bianca Belair chooses WWE Champion Sasha Banks to headline WrestleMania
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Sasha Banks & Bianca Belair
FOX Sports
SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks and Royal Rumble Match winner Bianca Belair join forces to try and become WWE Women’s..