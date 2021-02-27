Bianca Belair chooses WWE Champion Sasha Banks to headline WrestleMania

Royal Rumble Champion Bianca Belair made her decision on Friday Night SmackDown about who will be the WrestleMania Main Event with her. Belair chose the WWE Women’s Champion Sasha Banks to join her on the Grandest Stage of Them All, vowing to prove the name ‘EST of WWE’.

