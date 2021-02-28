Thomas Tuchel reveals he tried to sign Bruno Fernandes for PSG as he hails ‘outstanding’ Manchester United midfielder as among best in the world
Thomas Tuchel has hailed Bruno Fernandes for the ‘unbelievable’ impact he has had on Manchester United – and revealed how he tried to sign him for Paris Saint-Germain. Chelsea come up against Fernandes on Sunday as they host Manchester United in a huge Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge. Fernandes has established himself as one […]Full Article